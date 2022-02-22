... Although sometimes they're bang on. Spotted in the Paeroa public toilets by Ingrid.

A sad story of collateral damage

Late one night in 2001, Polish immigrant Henryk Siwiak set out to find a supermarket in Brooklyn to start a new job. Around 11:40pm, residents in the area heard an argument followed by gunshots. Siwiak was found dead, face-down, shot in the lung. A trail of blood showed that he had staggered around seeking help. Unfortunately, this happened on September 11, the day of the terrorist attacks. Siwiak spoke poor English and was wearing camouflage clothing, which may have led his assailant to think he was associated with the attacks. In any case, with the city in chaos, police could not attend as closely to the case as they otherwise would have, and that day's news coverage was devoted to the attacks, which may have prevented residents with potentially useful information from coming forward. The case remains unsolved. "I'm afraid this is forever," Henryk's widow Ewa told the New York Times in 2011. Because the terror victims were not included in the city's crime statistics, Siwiak's death is the only homicide recorded in New York City on that day. (Via Futility Closet)

The joy of raising a child

Hearing loss of course ... and hair loss and money loss ...

Country of Origin splained

"Why does Rob need to know which of the countries listed did the pig who contributed to his bacon live in?" ponders Deano Riddell. "Does he wish to racially profile his breakfast? Are one or more of the countries listed more or less palatable (excuse the pun) to Rob? The point of the country of origin food labelling is to communicate the pork was processed in NZ, the pig was not raised in NZ, the pig was raised in one of 14 countries with good animal welfare records, the pig was not raised in a country not listed which may have known poor animal welfare records. This is plenty of information for Rob to make a choice of NZ pig or foreign pig. Then if he has made the decision that it does not have to be an NZ pig - he is happy with a foreign pig - then he can see the list of countries this pork manufacturer is dealing with."