Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: February 17: Wordle too hard?

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Twitter users are complaining that Wordle is using more difficult words now The New York Times has taken over. Tiger Webb, a language specialist with the ABC, tells the Guardian he isn't so sure the