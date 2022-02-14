Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: January 15: Foreboding tent, a bargain

3 minutes to read
Now is the winter of our discount tents.

Now is the winter of our discount tents.

Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Life lesson revisited

As a child, blogger Danny Guo was playing in the garage and learnt a life lesson. "I went into my mum's car and put the seatbelt on (probably