Sideswipe: Dictator for dog poo

Spotted in the UK.

Waterbed King lived in NZ

Jan Baker of Auckland writes: "My late husband, Roger Butcher, was one of the founders of the 60s waterbed industry. His Comfort Zone shop, in Fremont California, was at one point the largest waterbed retail shop in the world and customers came from all over the state. A total hippy who believed he could change the way the world slept - and he did. Before then, hard "dead beds" were the only choice - concepts like "body conforming" and "soft" weren't yet invented. He didn't help his cause, however, when he once left the hose filling his waterbed on the third-floor apartment and forgot - one exploded waterbed, fire department, news crews and water damage to six apartments later, he came to learn even bad press was good press, and his business really took off. Roger later went on to own Furniture City furniture company in New Zealand, which he ran for 22 years before retiring."

Inflation is no joke

$30 for coriander? Must be some sort of mistake...

Not sucking up that much coal, mate

"I'm bemused to realise that at least one reader believes that 'NZ makes the last 25 per cent of its electricity by burning highly polluting Indonesian coal'." writes Clark from Titirangi. "A breakdown on em6live.co.nz tells quite a different story about the percentage of coal content of New Zealand's electricity! From information on this website I'd say that: 1) any EV which is charged during daylight on the NI has (roughly) 8 per cent 'coal in its tank'; 2) any EV which is charged only at night in the North Island will have some coal in its tank, but quite a bit less than 8 per cent; 3) any EV which is charged on the South Island will have 0% 'coal in its tank'."

EVs not the answer to saving the planet

"In the privileged West, new designs are coming and they will become a desirable option," writes Barry. "As urban runabouts they are a good thing (as anyone who's sat behind a diesel bus or truck knows). However, they have no real role in 'saving the planet' because of what's involved in their construction, provision of electricity and recycling challenges - room for improvement, let's say. Finally, in many countries, they are basically irrelevant since they have neither the required infrastructure nor the money to buy one."

Lost books

Gerry found two brand-new books at Three Kings bus stop. Email Sideswipe with the titles for their return.