Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: December 17: Advice on roll of ribbon

2 minutes to read
Sue Crawshay was amused by the warning on this roll of ribbon.

Sue Crawshay was amused by the warning on this roll of ribbon.

Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

The greatest 70s household dangers

1. The 50 cent piece in the Christmas pudding. Chipped teeth, emergency deployment of the Heimlich manoeuvre and various nasty conditions caused by "retrieving" the accidentally swallowed coin.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.