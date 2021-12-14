Sideswipe: December 15: Where the Westpac Things Are

The letter: Hello Westpac,

Can you please settle an argument my friends and I are having about your TV ad. Why does the monster build the boat? I say it's to entrap the children and eat them. Because the bullies used to be in the ad and now, they're not anymore. Hence, he has eaten them. My friends think it's because the monster is the embodiment of grief and loneliness and the child is manifesting in a delusion brought on by mental illness. Help me prove them wrong.

Nick Ward.

The response: Hi Nick.

Thank you for your email.

In our fantastical metaphorical story, Riley's friend represents Westpac and she is a customer. We know our customers have lots of dreams and plans and ambitions just like Riley in our ad, who wants to create her own tree house. She discovers that when you have someone strong to help, great things can happen. Riley's friend epitomises our strength and size and demonstrates that whatever you want to do, it helps to have someone strong by your side.

If you have any further questions, please let us know."

Tis the season for a pleather La-Z-Boy

Crash-starting your licence

A reader writes: "When my girlfriend Evelyn (later wife) turned 16 in May 1954 she borrowed my 1934 Austin 10 car to get her driver's licence in Katikati. She had driven her dad's tractor for several years on the farm so was a confident driver. She booked an appointment with the Tauranga traffic officer and when he called into the Bank of New Zealand where she worked, he asked her where the car was parked. She said "I backed in outside the Talisman Hotel with a flat battery so you can either crank it to start the engine or I can run it down the hill to crash-start it – your choice". He told her to crash-start it which she did and he immediately wrote out her driver's licence. Evelyn has now been driving for 67 years accident free; her only blemish on her driving record being a speeding ticket for going 70km/h in a 60km/h area on the outskirts of Rotorua many years ago."

Stolen flowers of Grey Lynn

Mike Rowan writes: "I think that you will find the flower to be a 'Morea' which is in the 'Iridaceae' family (Iris like). I have a large group of them in my garden and they, almost in unison, drop their flowers regularly. They, again in unison, open new ones a few days later. As you can see, they make a great display."