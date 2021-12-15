Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: December 16: Pinny find at the op shop

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Driven to success

A reader writes: "In the mid 60s when I was 12, my parents had a farm on Highway 16 in Whenuapai. We grew veges and had 5 acres of strawberries. Our property