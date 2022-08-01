Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: August 2: Salt-N-Pepa would approve of this sign

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Niche dating

There's a dating site called Gluten Free Singles. Another is lovehorse.co.uk, for the horse mad. And Meet-an-inmate.com. But let's not forget Unjected, a dating site for the unvaxxed, which embraces language around