Kāpiti Coast Meats.

Work friends are not real friends

A young Chinese woman allegedly quit her job after being disappointed that only one of the 70 co-workers she invited to her wedding actually attended. Chinese news outlet ETtoday recently featured the unusual story of a young woman who took to social media to complain about being humiliated by her colleagues on the happiest day of her life. The unknown woman had reportedly been working for the same company for five years and felt that she had a good relationship with her co-workers. She had attended the weddings of a third of her 70 colleagues, so when she decided to tie the knot, she was convinced that most of them would want to be there on her big day ...

Lamborgumption

A reader writes: "I snapped this a week ago at a busy East Auckland supermarket after watching this Lamborghini Gallardo drive the wrong way up a one-way car park, only to choose this particular park, before casually getting out and walking - very ably - inside without a care in the world. I was in my car putting on my mask at the time but I gave him the evilest eyes I could muster. At least three other shoppers stopped to take note and remark/snap photos themselves. A friend of mine commented: 'I suppose they can afford to repair it when their car inevitably gets keyed ...'"

Infected with communism?

Back in the 1930s, families were concerned about whether they should send their young daughters off to college, fearing they might come home infected with communism. So, in 1934, psychologist Stephen M Corey set out to determine whether such fears were justified. Female freshmen at the University of Wisconsin shared their attitudes to the following: Reality of God, War, Patriotism, Communism, Evolution and Church. A year later he retested 100 of these students when they were sophomores. He found that it was safe to send young women to college. He also found that in general college did little to upset or change a co-ed's home training but that she might learn to apply her make-up better, dress better and talk better. "But she won't talk about Communism - college offers too many other diversions."