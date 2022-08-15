Email apologies ready to go

When you have no time or inclination to craft a reply to an email, there is a website offering a list of canned responses. The site's description states: "At some point, we've all been in a situation where we didn't know what to say or how to reply. Our website provides examples of canned responses for a variety of business situations." I particularly like the apology suggestions.

I'm sorry for what I said. I was wrong and I want to make things right.

I understand that you're upset, and I'm sorry for my part in this. Let's talk about how we can resolve this.

I can see that we're both upset. Maybe we can take a break and come back to this later.

It sounds like you feel like I'm not listening to you. I'm sorry, I really am trying to understand. Can you help me by explaining it again?

You're right, I was wrong. I'm sorry.

I can see that this has been difficult for you. I'm sorry for my part in it and I want to make things right.

You're right, I shouldn't have said what I did. It was wrong and I apologise.

Ball season

Addicted to medical drama

January 1985: The women of the Thurlow family proved they were serious fans of the TV show St Elsewhere. Even as their house burned down around them, they remained parked in front of the TV set, watching the latest episode through the haze of the smoke, unwilling to miss a single moment. The firefighters had to drag them away. But as soon as the fire was extinguished, the women rushed back into the house and were able to catch the final 10 minutes.