Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: August 16: Before coffee, after coffee

2 minutes to read
NZ Herald

Email apologies ready to go

When you have no time or inclination to craft a reply to an email, there is a website offering a list of canned responses. The site's description states: "At

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.