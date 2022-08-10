Invasive job interview

"Just had a Zoom job interview," shares a Reddit user. "The recruiter asked me to show her around the room. I'm interviewing for one of those roles in 'a fast-paced environment' and the interview was going well until the recruiter asked me to show her around the room that I was in. The room wasn't in a state that I was comfortable showing, and I was shocked that this was even being requested. I asked her why, and she said that the role that requires a lot of organisation and time management, and 'you can tell a lot about a person from the way their room looks'. I suck under pressure so I fumbled a bit, and the interviewer then said 'it's fine if you're not comfortable with that' and we moved on. But I just can't stop thinking about it. It felt so ... power-trippy?"

Ice road baby

Estonia is home to the longest official ice road in Europe, a 25km-long stretch of frozen ice along the country's coast. The frozen stretch of the Baltic Sea connects the Estonian coastline to the island of Hiiumaa. Driving on this particular ice road in winter is said to be an "unforgettable experience" but if you plan on adding it to your bucket list, you should know it has some rather unconventional driving rules. You can't drive here after sunset, and wearing a seatbelt is illegal, as is driving at speeds between 25-40km/h.

How to stop a bully

"A colleague who decided to bully me, took my bicycle at work for what he called a prank. He wouldn't give me my bicycle so I called the police and told them the thief was still here. When they arrived, my colleague started crying. He never bullied me after that." (Via Twitter)