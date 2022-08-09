Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: August 10: Horseplay in mayor's office

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

"A mayor in England is fighting for his office. He's also a pony," declares a headline in the Washington Post. "Patrick has only been mayor of Cockington, a small English village, for less than two