Could there be any more Chandler Bings?

Three short stories

In 1913, Canadian politician Sam Hughes proposed the MacAdam Shield Shovel, a spade that could double as a protective shield in the trenches - it was provided with a hole through which a soldier could survey the enemy. Some 20,000 had been manufactured before it was discovered that the blade was not remotely bulletproof, and it wasn't much use as a shovel ... because there was a hole in it.

Landlords in Glasgow, Scotland, tried to increase rent by 25 per cent on women whose husbands were fighting in World War I. The women organised a rent strike and stopped bailiffs from entering their buildings by throwing flour bombs at them and pulling down their trousers.

New Zealand author Janet Frame was falsely diagnosed as schizophrenic and was scheduled to be lobotomised. Several days before the operation, she won New Zealand's most prestigious literary prize, convincing doctors to cancel the procedure.

Living on the edge

A California man has been jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of causing a loud noise that sparked panic and travel delays at Harry Reid International Airport. The sharp sound of a door closing or a trash can toppling - apparently mistaken for gunfire - caused passengers to abandon security lines at about 4.30am on Sunday. More loud noises reverberated through the airport's busy Terminal 1 as metal posts were knocked over in the chaos, Las Vegas Police said.

Pedestrians on the loose

Totara Park, Manurewa.

Is kūmera a super food?

Researchers are looking for 300 Auckland babies to help explore the role that the first foods we choose to feed our babies play in their developing gut microbiota and immune health. New Zealand kūmara with enhanced prebiotic properties has been chosen to investigate potential immune health benefits in infants as they learn to eat. The research is backed by the SUN study (www.thesunstudy.auckland.ac.nz) and is founded by the National Science Challenge – High Value Nutrition. If you or someone you know might be interested in getting involved, contact trial coordinator Dr Robyn Lawrence on thesunstudy@auckland.ac.nz