Entertainment

Sideswipe: August 17: Underwhelming fortune cookies

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Knowledge gaps

A flight was delayed due to snow on the runway, a woman complained: "Damn it this happens every year, why don't they put a roof over the runway or something?"

Someone asked me

