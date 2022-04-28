Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: April 29: Next level cat humour

2 minutes to read
(Via 'Images Worth Seeing')

(Via 'Images Worth Seeing')

Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Gulls for war

During World War I the British Navy attempted to train seagulls to reveal the presence of German submarines. The idea was to use a dummy periscope "from which at intervals food