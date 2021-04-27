Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: April 28: Nuclear heritage site?

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By:

Chernobyl world heritage site?

Thirty-five years ago, the world's worst nuclear disaster occurred at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Pripyat, Ukraine — the reactors at the plant exploded during a mismanaged safety test. It's thought up