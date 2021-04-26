Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: April 27: School holiday madness? Caught short? Bad parker? All three?

2 minutes to read
Countdown Bethlehem, Tauranga.

Countdown Bethlehem, Tauranga.

Ana Samways
By:

The Hawking Index

In 2014, mathematician Jordan Ellenberg examined the distribution of highlighted passages within Amazon Kindle books as an unscientific measure of how far the average reader gets through each book before throwing in