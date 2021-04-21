Website of the Year

Sideswipe: April 22: Artificially ripped

2 minutes to read
Photo / Supplied

Ana Samways
Lifting weights can be tiring, but now you can just buy your social media physique, made from 100 per cent medical-grade silicone. Chinese online shopping website Taobao is selling Smitzen silicone body suits for NZ$800.