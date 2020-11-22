Sia responds to backlash over casting Maddie Ziegler to play autistic character

A movie Sia co-wrote and directed has been met with criticism. Photo / Getty Images

Sia has hit back at critics unhappy with her casting decisions for her upcoming movie about a person with autism.

The Australian singer, 44, shared the trailer for Music on Twitter. The film features several well-known stars, including Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., plus her frequent collaborator, dancer Maddie Ziegler. Sia wrote and directed the film.

Those who watched the trailer were unhappy Ziegler plays Music, because the dancer and actress is not on the autistic spectrum in real life.

The news you've been waiting for! 🙌 Music, the movie written & directed by Sia + starring Kate Hudson, @leslieodomjr & @maddieziegler, will be arriving in early 2021! Watch a sneak peek of the movie right here. pic.twitter.com/w38L2UtIhJ — sia (@Sia) November 19, 2020

The Dance Moms star plays a teenager with autism who shares her feelings through a tablet, and is based on Sia's friend, the singer said.

Maddie Ziegler plays Music, a young girl on the autism spectrum. Photo / Landay Entertainment / Twitter

The trailer prompted a tweet from the National Autistic Society, a UK based organisation.

"@sia has got this one wrong. There are so many talented autistic actors out there".

.@sia has got this one wrong. There are so many talented autistic actors out there – like Saskia, Alex, Max, and Holly who starred in our #AutismTMI films: https://t.co/f1aWSs2nXM https://t.co/Vsts6g8728 — National Autistic Society (@Autism) November 20, 2020

"It's a mighty shame that someone with such a colossal platform is using it to exclude disabled and neuro diverse actors from their own narratives," a user wrote on Twitter. "I've been a long time fan of your work, so this is really disappointing."

"I love Maggie Ziegler, don't get me wrong, but you need to consult actual autistic people and have autistic people play autistic people," another wrote.

This is totally unacceptable and there are no excuses, you should know better than to allow able bodied & neurotypical to represent the disabled community. It's incredibly offensive as is the infantalisation of the character. Sickened. And not even captioned. Don't release this. — Jordana Golbourn (@JordanaGol) November 20, 2020

Sia defended her choice, replying: "I did try. It felt more compassionate to use Maddie. That was my call."

She replied to several fans who took offence to the trailer explaining what she wanted to accomplish with the movie.

"I'm so confused. The character is based completely on my neuro atypical friend. He found it too stressful being non verbal, and I made this movie with nothing but love for him and his mother," the Chandelier singer wrote.

The artist maintained she "hired plenty of special abilities kids" for the movie and explained why the role went to Ziegler.

"Casting someone at her level of functioning was cruel, not kind, so I made the executive decision that we would do our best to lovingly represent the community," she added in a response to a fan who asked why she didn't cast a disabled actor for the role.

Music is slated for release in February next year.