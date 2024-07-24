“I feel like she and I had that, and I’m super grateful for that.”

However, Spelling admitted she is “not doing well” after her friend’s death, and she “didn’t want to do” the podcast.

She explained: “For me, I honestly, as you know, didn’t want to do this. I just emotionally didn’t feel ready.

“And I feel like I know a lot of people are speaking out and giving lovely tributes to her in her memory, but I just, oh, I obviously wanted to do this for the fans, so this episode is for them, not for us.”

The 51-year-old actress believed her friend “was the one that would make it”.

She added: “I guess it was just that belief that she fought so hard and was such a warrior. And she has shown her entire life and career ... that she can get past anything.

“So although we know the answer is so evil and takes everyone that we love, it just I don’t know.

“I guess she made you believe that she was the one that would make it and she was so hopeful.”

Spelling previously took to social media with a brief message regarding her grief.

Alongside an old photo of herself and Doherty, she wrote on Instagram: “I don’t have outward words yet, but WE knew and that’s what matters.”

The actress also emblazoned her post with several lines of broken-hearted emojis.

The star underwent surgery towards the end of last year to remove a brain tumour she had named Bob and said at the time that she had worked tirelessly to regain her motor skills and declared herself as “not a quitter”.

She charted her health battles on the podcast Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty and insisted as late as November 2023 that she “wasn’t done” with living.

She said: “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better.

“I’m just not - I’m not done.”