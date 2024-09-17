The star abruptly left the stage after she appeared to spot a fan attempting to “film up her skirt”.
Pop megastar Shakira has been captured walking off stage after she spotted what appeared to be a fan recording her inappropriately.
The Colombian singer, 47, had been dancing to her upcoming single Soltera during an appearance at the LIV Miami nightclub when the incident took place.
A video that was shared on social media shows Shakira visibly upset after the club-goer seemingly attempted to film under her skirt while she showed off her legendary dance moves.
Shakira, real name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, appeared to ask the fan to stop several times as she covered herself with her hands. The star was seen wagging her fingers and gesturing to her eyes to signal she had seen the fan, before motioning to cut the music as she walked off the stage.