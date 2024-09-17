Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Singer Shakira walks off stage after spotting fan’s inappropriate act

By Joshua Haigh
news.com.au·
3 mins to read
Shakira was captured seemingly signalling to a fan to stop filming her inappropriately. Photo / X / Screengrabs

Shakira was captured seemingly signalling to a fan to stop filming her inappropriately. Photo / X / Screengrabs

The star abruptly left the stage after she appeared to spot a fan attempting to “film up her skirt”.

Pop megastar Shakira has been captured walking off stage after she spotted what appeared to be a fan recording her inappropriately.

The Colombian singer, 47, had been dancing to her upcoming single Soltera during an appearance at the LIV Miami nightclub when the incident took place.

A video that was shared on social media shows Shakira visibly upset after the club-goer seemingly attempted to film under her skirt while she showed off her legendary dance moves.

Shakira, real name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, appeared to ask the fan to stop several times as she covered herself with her hands. The star was seen wagging her fingers and gesturing to her eyes to signal she had seen the fan, before motioning to cut the music as she walked off the stage.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“That’s just beyond gross,” one fan commented on the footage, which has since been viewed more than 40 million times. “Shakira had every right to walk off, no one should have to deal with that kind of disrespect, especially when she’s just out there performing her music. People need to learn how to act with basic decency!”

Another said: “It’s wild how some guys can single-handedly turn a great experience into a total cringe-fest with their creepy vibes.”

Read more: Zeitgeist: Please stop throwing stuff at people

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“That’s truly disappointing behaviour. Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage,” a third said. “It’s crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone.”

In a statement shared with Page Six, the club later claimed Shakira had been trying to stop her “photo and video team” from “filming her while she was enjoying the moment with the crowd and fans”.

Earlier this year, the Hips Don’t Lie singer finally addressed rumours that she caught her ex-partnercheating on her.

In 2022, Shakira and Gerard Pique, 37, announced their split after 11 years together. The former couple share two sons together: Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

“For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football,” she said. “There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

In January 2023, reports claimed a jar of jam was what made the singer suspicious of the athlete’s alleged infidelity.

Shakira had reportedly arrived home one evening to find the empty jar of jam - something she said no one in her family enjoys. The missing spread is said to be prompted the Whenever, Wherever musician to believe someone else had been in her home.

- Additional reporting by the NZ Herald.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment