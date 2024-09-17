“That’s just beyond gross,” one fan commented on the footage, which has since been viewed more than 40 million times. “Shakira had every right to walk off, no one should have to deal with that kind of disrespect, especially when she’s just out there performing her music. People need to learn how to act with basic decency!”

Another said: “It’s wild how some guys can single-handedly turn a great experience into a total cringe-fest with their creepy vibes.”

“That’s truly disappointing behaviour. Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage,” a third said. “It’s crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone.”

In a statement shared with Page Six, the club later claimed Shakira had been trying to stop her “photo and video team” from “filming her while she was enjoying the moment with the crowd and fans”.

Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS. pic.twitter.com/AxlBw6yFZL — FEIM (@FeimM_) September 15, 2024

Earlier this year, the Hips Don’t Lie singer finally addressed rumours that she caught her ex-partnercheating on her.

In 2022, Shakira and Gerard Pique, 37, announced their split after 11 years together. The former couple share two sons together: Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

“For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football,” she said. “There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

In January 2023, reports claimed a jar of jam was what made the singer suspicious of the athlete’s alleged infidelity.

Shakira had reportedly arrived home one evening to find the empty jar of jam - something she said no one in her family enjoys. The missing spread is said to be prompted the Whenever, Wherever musician to believe someone else had been in her home.

- Additional reporting by the NZ Herald.