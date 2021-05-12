Seth Rogen was 'humiliated' when a security guard stopped him meeting Beyonce

Seth Rogen says he was 'humiliated' when he was prevented from meeting Beyonce at the Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Well-known comedy actor Seth Rogen says he had a rather awkward run in with some over zealous security while attempting to meet Beyonce. Really Seth? It's Beyonce. You don't just walk up and introduce yourself to Beyonce.

The Pineapple Express actor made a bid to speak to the Lemonade singer at the Grammy Awards, at which he was presenting a prize, but as he "charged" across to the 39-year-old pop star, her minder blocked his path, causing him to spill a cocktail all down himself.

He told E! News' Daily Pop programme: "I saw Beyonce at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together. I charged over. Instinct took over.

"I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink. I was drinking a screwdriver, I spilled it all over myself. I got what I deserved.

"A second later someone came up and was like, 'You have to come and present a Grammy now' ... I was holding my arms in a very weird position [to hide the stain on stage], I was humiliated and I didn't get to meet Beyonce."

Rogen previously revealed he and his wife Lauren Miller had taken up learning pottery during lockdown and he joked enjoying the clay sessions is now the only way he can feel aroused. He quipped: "Unfortunately we're at the place where our libidos are only activated by throwing clay together. We can't do it otherwise. It's messy, it takes a lot of clean up, it's uncomfortable but that's where we are. If clay's not around, I'm a limp noodle."

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actor would love his friend and Disaster Artist co-star Zac Efron to return to the US but doesn't think it'll happen any time soon because he's having a great time in Australia.

Rogen revealed: "I was just tweeting Zac how much I miss him and how much I would like to see him.

"But honestly Zac, if you're watching this and you're having a better time in Australia, stay there, do your thing, it's not that great here.

"He seems much happier in Australia, I'll be honest. He's trying new fruits and meeting new people, he's on a real journey and I'm happy for him."