Adele shares new photos for her 33rd birthday which show her amazing weight loss

Adele, who is turning 33, has said that she is "embarrassed" by all of the attention given to her 45kg weight loss. Photo / Instagram/Adele

Adele is celebrating her 33rd birthday in style.

The Hello hitmaker has taken to Instagram to share a series of gorgeous photographs of herself. The images, which she has captioned "Thirty Free" show the singer looking slim, relaxed and stunning.

One of the images shows Adele relaxed and makeup- free in a classic black and white portrait.

Another of the images shows the Grammy-winning singer taking a dip in bright blue, tropical water, with her arms outstretched, enjoying every moment of her birthday island getaway.

We should all be so lucky to celebrate out birthday with a tip in crystal clear, tropical waters. Photo / Instagram/Adele

The third image shared by the recently divorced singer captures her in full motion, clearly dancing, with her off-shoulder, black and white tie-died dress twirling out around her.

Adele fans were quick to jump on the singer's Instagram post and ask if she would be releasing new music soon, as it has been more than 5 years. Photo / Instagram/Adele

Famous friends were quick to post their birthday wishes, including actress Millie Bobby Brown, who commented, "I love you. that's all."

While fellow singer Ella Henderson also remarked, "so pretty".

The Instagram photos show that Adele is finding joy in her life after a tumultuous few years, during which she finalised her divorce from Simon Konecki.

Fans are hoping that Adele's social media post is a prelude to a new album by the singer. With one commenting: "Happy birthday you absolute goddess! New music soon please and thank you".

Adele hasn't released new music in more than five years. In that time though, the singer has gone through a physical transformation, losing as much as 45kg.