Director Sam Taylor-Johnson, left, married Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 2012 and the couple now have two daughters together. Photo / AP

Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson said she could not “fathom” the “fascination” people had with her and her husband’s 24-year age gap.

The Back to Black director “got together” with Aaron, 33, some 14 years ago and said the initial interest people had in their relationship was “intense”.

The 57-year-old said she thinks the age gap caused a stir because “people want to understand things when they can’t” but said now they have been together for more than a decade, the interest has “gone away a little bit”.

The pair met in 2008, when the Kick-Ass actor was 19, and he auditioned for the lead role in the then-42-year-old Taylor-Johnson’s directorial debut, Nowhere Boy.

Discussing her relationship on This Cultural Life, the director said: “I guess that interest was more when we got together, which was now 14 years – at the beginning, was quite intense.

“And that sort of fascination, because he’s younger than me, which you know, we couldn’t really fathom the fascination.

“But I guess it’s sort of gone away a little bit.

“Mostly when I’m doing press and things like this it sort of resurges a little bit. But yeah, I guess people want to understand things when they can’t.

“They want to pick up art when they can’t fathom what a certain love story that doesn’t fit in a box is.”

The pair married in 2012 and together have two daughters: Wylda Rae, 13, and Romy Hero, 12.

Addressing the rumours that her husband is being considered as the next James Bond, she added: “Listen, if it happens, it will be great. Everyone can continually speculate until anything becomes a reality.”