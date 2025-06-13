The divorce is an expensive one, with the pair’s fortune valued at £120 million ($270.5 million), according to numerous reports.

The couple, both actors, were married for 13 years before announcing their split in 2023. They share three children together.

In a joint statement on Instagram last April, they said: “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.

”In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

However, in the days following the announcement, an insider source spoke to US Weekly, claiming the reason for the divorce was because the Borat actor and Fisher were “at odds” about parenting and professional duties.

The news of the couple’s divorce came one week after actress Rebel Wilson made shocking claims about Baron Cohen in her new book Rebel Rising.

Wilson, 44, alleged Baron Cohen behaved inappropriately on the set of their film Grimsby.

Baron Cohen denied the claims and undertook legal action, which saw a delayed release of the memoir in Australia and New Zealand, before an agreement between the Pitch Perfect star and Baron Cohen saw the book released in the two countries but with the pages about Cohen’s alleged actions redacted and the text blacked out.