Isla Fisher has broken her silence one month after announcing her split from Sacha Baron Cohen. Photo / Instagram, Getty Images

A month after Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced their divorce, the actress has broken her silence.

Taking to Instagram the 48-year-old Australian star kept her statement short and sweet as she thanked fans for their support.

Sharing a photo of herself in a green jacket and summer dress with a glass of wine, the Now You See Me star was all smiles as she wrote; “Thank you for all your kindness and support”. She signed off the story with a kiss emoji.

Baron Cohen, 52, and Fisher announced they had quietly separated last year after 13 years of marriage and over two decades together. Throughout their relationship the pair welcomed three children, Olive, 17, Elula, 13, and Montgomery, 9.

Releasing a statement via Instagram, the former couple shared a photo of themselves in tennis whites, writing: “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

However, in the days following the announcement, an inside source spoke to US Weekly claiming the reason for the divorce was because the Borat actor and Fisher were “at odds” about parenting and professional duties.

A second source alleged the same thing, telling the outlet they had “furiously argued” about “conflicting filming schedules” as well as responsibilities to the kids.

They added:”They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention.

“They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”

News of the former couple’s divorce came one week after actress Rebel Wilson made shocking claims about Baron Cohen in her new book Rebel Rising.

Wilson, 44 alleged Baron Cohen behaved inappropriately on the set of their film Grimsby.

Baron Cohen denied the claims and undertook legal action which saw a delayed release of the memoir in Australia and New Zealand, before an agreement between the Pitch Perfect star and Baron Cohen saw the book released in the two countries but with the pages about Cohen’s alleged actions redacted and the text blacked out.