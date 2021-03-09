Rupert Grint shares 'suffocating' experience of filming Harry Potter

Rupert Grint starred as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise for a decade and at times found it "suffocating". Photo / Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has opened about what it was really like to star in the fantasy franchise.

"There was a time where it felt quite suffocating, because it was heavy going, because it was every day for 10 years in the end," Grint, who grew up on screen from 2001 to 2011, said on the Armchair Expert podcast.

Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley joins us today!! He owns a hovercraft, he ran with the Olympic torch and he met the Queen. Enjoy!! 🍒 pic.twitter.com/rN1YOIhf6F — Armchair Expert Podcast (@ArmchairExpPod) March 8, 2021

Speaking to podcast hosts Dax Shepherd and Monica Padman virtually, the 32-year-old actor shared more of his feelings on being part of the Harry Potter juggernaut.

"It was a great experience. Such a nice kind of family atmosphere … But sometimes it definitely felt like, 'I want to do something else. See what else is out there'."

"We went through our puberty on camera" says Rupert Grint of himself and co-stars Emma Watson (L) and Daniel Radcliffe (R). Photo / Warner Bros.

When filming started on the first film, Harry Potter and the Philospher's Stone, there were only four novels in the book series by J.K. Rowling and the plan at that stage was to make two films. Little did Grint know that he would spend a decade making eight films.

"It just never ended," Grint said. "Every year, we came back. And it was kind of like Groundhog Day because it was the same sets. It was the same people. But it was great. I loved it."

Rupert Grint says he regrets his long hair in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth film in the series. Photo / Warner Bros.

Despite the all-encompassing nature of being part of the Harry Potter film franchise, Grint has no regrets. Well, he has one little regret.

"My hair in film four is one of my biggest regrets," he said of his shoulder-length tresses. "I think everyone actually had a phase of having this really long hair. They liked it — it was kind of wizardy. We went through our puberty on camera."