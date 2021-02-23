Emma Watson retires from acting to spend time with boyfriend Leo Robinton

Emma Watson is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise. Photo / Getty Images

It seems that Harry Potter actress Emma Watson is giving up her Hollywood lifestyle to settle down with her fiance.

According to her agent, Watson, 30, has gone completely "dormant", which is just some fancy movie way of saying that she has "given up acting".

Her agent continued by stating that she is "not taking on new commitments".

The Daily Mail Australia reports that the child star has taken a huge step back from the limelight in order to spend more time with her businessman fiance Leo Robinton, who she has been dating for 18 months.

Their source revealed: "Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family."

Dan Stevens as The Beast, and Emma Watson as Belle in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic Beauty and the Beast. Photo / Supplied

The couple were reportedly living secretly in Ibiza for several weeks leading into January, spending their mornings reading the papers over "smoothies at a vegan cafe".

Now, she is back in Los Angeles with Robinton — who reportedly makes big bucks selling legal cannabis in LA.

Watson was thrown into the limelight as a 10-year-old, starring as Hermione Granger in the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

She starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), with the three young stars going on to feature in all of the subsequent Harry Potter films.

After her stint as a genius witch was up, Watson went on to star in films such as The Bling Ring, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast and most recently Little Women in 2019, which was her last movie project.

According to her IMDb page she is not locked in for any future roles.

Emma Watson played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise. Photo / Warner Bros

Watson missed out big time when she and actor Miles Teller were the original cast of La La Land, but they were replaced by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

"There was a moment where Emma Watson and Miles Teller were doing it," director of the Oscar-nominated film Damien Chazelle revealed recently.

"Neither of those casting things wound up lasting or working out."

Watson explained the situation in March 2019.

"It's one of these frustrating things where names get attached to projects very early on as a way to build anticipation for something that's coming before anything is really actually agreed," she said.