Bridgerton fans spot 'glaring' historical blunder in first episode

Bridgerton fans have spotted a huge blunder in the show's opening scene.

The first episode, set in 1813, shows horse-drawn carriages rolling along a road with very obvious yellow painted lines, reports People.

The very modern parking controls prompted plenty of jokes from fans of the show, with one joking, "I didn't realise the 19th Century Brits were such pioneers."

Another tweeted: "It was interesting to see that Bath Crescent had yellow line parking restriction even then."

And it apparently wasn't the only mistake visible on set.

"That's nothing. You will also spot a Primark poster, a single yellow line parking restriction and a parking sign on a lamppost," another eagle-eyed viewer revealed.

"Down pipes on the front of buildings which would not have been there and a modern day doorbell. Still a great one to watch though."

Yellow lines to prevent cars parking or waiting on the road first arrived in Britain in the late 1960s when road rules underwent a massive overhaul.

Netflix officially announced on Thursday that the focus of season 2 of Bridgerton will be the struggles and romances of Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest son of the family.

Prepare for another social season! Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2!

The revelation came as little surprise to fans of the novels by Julia Quinn, as the second novel in the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, delves into the life and loves of the oldest Bridgerton son.

In true Bridgerton style, Netflix announced the much-anticipated second season through Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

"Dear Readers," the note began. "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."

Whistledown teased what character will dominate the storyline for the second season: Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

"I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities," Whistledown declared.