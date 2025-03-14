Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge will attend the Six Nations match. Photo / Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the Six Nations rugby tournament at the weekend – but will be cheering on different sides.

Prince William and his wife Catherine will take their seats at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to watch Wales v England but back opposing teams because the 42-year-old heir to the throne is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while his wife is patron of the Rugby Football Union, which governs the English game.

Before the game, Kensington Palace announced the royal couple will meet with injured players receiving support from the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust – of which William is also patron – at the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, an area specially designed for injured players and their families before matches.

The couple – parents to Princes George, 11, and Louis, 6, and 9-year-old Princess Charlotte – are both avid sports fans and fiercely competitive with each other.