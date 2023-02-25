HRH Prince William, Prince of Wales, and HRH Princess Kate, Princess of Wales, sing the national anthems prior to the Six Nations Rugby match between Wales and England at Principality Stadium on February 25, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. Photo / Dan Mullan - RFU / The RFU Collection via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales was victorious following England’s Six Nations victory over Wales in Cardiff.

She and her husband Prince William enjoyed showing support for their teams during the match. The Prince of Wales has been the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016 and Kate has been the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League since 2022.

The famously competitive couple could be seen cheering on their teams during the tense game, with the Princess claiming bragging rights following England’s 20-10 win over Wales.

Fans were excited to see the couple in the Principality Stadium and the royal couple were equally thrilled to be there, sharing on Twitter: “What a great half of rugby! Bring on the next 40 minutes.”

Kate was dressed for the cold weather in a patriotic Catherine Walker houndstooth coat that she previously wore in 2018, and William had a red scarf draped around his neck.

The Princess of Wales looks on prior to the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and England at Principality Stadium.

Kate took over the rugby roles from her brother-in-law Prince Harry, who was forced to give up the patronage as part of the Megxit agreement.

The Princess of Wales is well known for her sporting associations, even taking on her husband in everything from dragon boating to sailing and football as part of royal engagements.

The Duchess is also the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and a frequent face at the Wimbledon Championships.

But it turns out rugby has been a lifelong love affair for the Middleton family, with her sister Pippa writing in Vanity Fair in 2014: “Rugby was a big thing for our family, we’d plan our weekends around the big matches.”

Kate and William were recently also seen at a match in Twickenham with their son Prince George last year, where George joyfully cheered on his team and shared an excited hug with his mum and dad during the match.