Runga’s mother, who didn’t previously understand her career, is now proud of her achievements.
Both artists highlighted the influence of sports on their music careers and the uniqueness of Kiwi songwriters.
Award-winning Kiwi songstress Bic Runga has revealed her mum “never really understood” what she did until her later career during a candid new interview with fellow musician Benee.
The Sway hitmaker sat down with the Supalonely star for Rolling Stone AU/ NZ’s first ever Musicians on Musicians issue, where the two talked frankly about their songwriting and careers.
Runga, 48, who is now on the Apra (Australasian Performing Right Association Limited) board, told Benee (real name Stella Rose Bennett) that she was currently at a different stage in her career, and while her mum previously didn’t understand it, she was now on board.
“I’m enjoying a different phase right now, like being on the Apra board,” the New Zealand Order of Merit holder said.
“My mum never really understood what I did. So now she’s proud of me in my middle age”.
Runga and Benee, who are both credited as helping shape the sound of New Zealand pop music in their respective generations, also revealed how playing sport helped them with the competitive aspect of the music industry.
Benee was known to be actively involved in high-level water polo growing up.
The pair’s Musicians on Musicians issue also features interviews with Kiwi singer Stan Walker and rapper Kobie Dee, with the cover featuring Australian musicians Tones and I and Luke Steele from Empire of the Sun.
The magazine follows on from the popular format launched in 2019 by Rolling Stone USA.
Musicians from all sides of the industry talk openly and frankly about their experiences, artistic process and personal lives.
Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Musicians on Musicians, featuring the full interview with Benee and Bic Runga, will hit shelves next week on December 12.