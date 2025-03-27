The show, praised for its storytelling, won nine awards at the 2024 NZ Television Awards.
Malcolm described the nomination as “mindblowing” and highlighted the hard work of the crew.
The hit Kiwi show After The Party created by renowned actor Robyn Malcolm is in the international spotlight after scooping up a nomination in the upcoming Bafta (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) television awards.
The show, written by Dianne Taylor,found success in the UK last November after it was released on free streaming services.
In a post to Instagram, Malcolm said just to be named in the category was “utterly crazy, mindblowing and just plain joyous”.
It broke the record of eight wins previously set by two other series: 2020 fantasy The Luminaries, which was based on Eleanor Catton’s 2013 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and 2022’s The Panthers.
It has been lauded for its inventive storytelling, with the plot told partly in flashbacks and partly in the present day.
Besides winning the overall title of New Zealand On Air Best Drama, it also won Best Editing, Best Script, Best Cinematography and Best Director.
The series was produced by Lingo Pictures and Luminous Beast and was filmed on location in Wellington.