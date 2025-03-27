“Am wandering about Liverpool in a daze thinking about all our ATP crew who worked like maniacs, rain wind and shine over those weeks back in Te Whanganui a Tara Aotearoa (Wellington New Zealand).

“Lads this is a testament to all our work together. I’m f’ing proud of all of us. We are in a seriously classy category with seriously classy competition.”

She shares the category with FX’s Shōgun which stars New Zealand-born Japanese actress Anna Sawai.

The Bafta ceremony will take place on April 28.

Earlier this week, Malcolm became our first local actor to take home an award from the Series Mania Forum in France for her performance in After the Party.

The show was widely hailed as one of the best shows of 2023 and garnered widespread local acclaim including scooping up a record-breaking nine awards at the 2024 NZ Television awards.

It broke the record of eight wins previously set by two other series: 2020 fantasy The Luminaries, which was based on Eleanor Catton’s 2013 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and 2022’s The Panthers.

It has been lauded for its inventive storytelling, with the plot told partly in flashbacks and partly in the present day.

Robyn Malcolm in After the Party.

Besides winning the overall title of New Zealand On Air Best Drama, it also won Best Editing, Best Script, Best Cinematography and Best Director.

The series was produced by Lingo Pictures and Luminous Beast and was filmed on location in Wellington.

Speaking to NZ Women’s Weekly, Malcolm revealed she enjoyed the experience of sitting down with her friend Taylor and creating a realistic character from scratch.

She said it was her “scariest role yet”.

“We knew we wanted to put a woman in her 50s at the centre of it. And we knew we wanted to make sure she was somebody that we’ve not seen on screen before.

“At her age, women are supposed to be wise and sage, but often we’re not. I’m so pleased that note is striking a chord with so many women who are getting alongside the story.”