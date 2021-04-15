Rhys Darby joins The Masked Singer NZ as guessing panellist

The Masked Singer NZ is coming to Three soon. Video / Discovery NZ

Legendary comedian, Rhys Darby, who has us in stitches for years on Flight of the Concords and crying with laughter in Taika Waititi's What We Do In The Shadows, is trying his luck at something new - guessing.

The New Zealand version of hit US reality show The Masked Singer is headed for Kiwi TV screens soon. The premise of the show is a panel of guessing judges - which we now know includes Darby - will be serenaded by Kiwi celebrities in costume disguises and they need to work out who the person is, based only on their singing voice.

The new reality show will be hosted by Clinton Randell and we know that the "character" disguises for the show will have a New Zealand twist, with the first costume in the show's teaser showing a breakdancing tuatara.

Darby is a huge talent for the show, with a loyal following in New Zealand and acting and comedy achievements that span the rest of the globe. From roles in Hollywood films including The Boat that Rocked to a stand-up comedy show that took the Edinburgh Fringe Festival by storm, Darby has shown huge versatility in his talent. Darby has even written a children's book and had a long-running radio show and podcast, The Cryptid Factor. But can he guess the person behind the mask?

When asked about his new role on The Masked Singer NZ Darby quipped: "My wife says I'm a great judge of character, so this feels like a good fit for me."

Darby also has a prolific career as a voice-over artist, so maybe he is the perfect person to join the guessing panel and unmask the breakdancing tuatara.