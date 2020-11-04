TVNZ showcase: Popstars reboot, The Bachelor and Bachelorette NZ, and more coming to screens next year

Art Green will be back on screens for both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. Photo / Supplied

TVNZ has today unveiled its list of shows airing in 2021, and there's a lot for Kiwis to get excited about.

While the Covid-19 pandemic presented commissioners with a unique curveball this year, TVNZ's director of content Cate Slater promises that there's something for everyone on the lineup.

The focus for 2021 is local, and a lot of it - Slater tells the Herald it's the most stacked local line up TVNZ 1 and TVNZ 2 have likely ever had.

Here is a taste of some of the big titles coming to NZ screens.

Stacked reality TV lineup

2021 will be a big year for homegrown reality TV, and also ordinary Kiwis looking for love. Both Bachelorette and The Bachelor NZ will hit screens, meaning plenty of roses will be handed out.

Art Green, who found love on the first season of The Bachelor and hosted the Bachelorette, will be back to host both shows.

"We had huge success with the Bachelorette last year, and so it was a no brainer for us to bring it back," Slater says.

"We always like a bit of a twist with reality TV, so we thought we'd do The Bachelor as well as a companion to the Bachelorette."

Expect plenty of thrills when Celebrity Treasure Island returns. Photo / Supplied

A reboot of the iconic series Popstars is lead by none other than Kimbra.

The show holds auditions to form the next big group of singing talent, and will be a fresh take on the franchise, Slater says.

The show which aired for one season in 1999 launched the career of girl group TrueBliss.

The return of Celebrity Treasure Island will see a new group of famous New Zealanders battle it out in an exotic location for the chance to win money for charity.

The Apprentice Aotearoa will uncover our top entrepreneurial talent.

Slater says while NZ audiences may associate the show with Donald Trump, it will follow the lead of the UK version and will be different from what fans familiar with the US format may expect.

Returning favourites

Never fear The Chase fans, Slater assures viewers they have plenty of Chase content to keep quiz fans entertained.

"We're confident that the UK is learning to make content in lockdown conditions now. It's becoming necessary," Slater says.

Beat The Chasers will be back on screens in 2021. Photo / Supplied

"We won't be running out of The Chase, we've got plenty there, and it's a really important show to us and our viewers."

Local gems The Casketeers, Eat Well For Less NZ and Anika Moa: Reunited will also be back.

OnDemand

TVNZ's On Demand platform continues to be a juggernaut for online audiences, recording 250 million streams in 2020. The broadcaster says they will continue to deliver great international shows with fresh local titles.

New local highlights include Scribe: The Return of the Crusader, which will see the musician open up about his personal struggles and will follow him as he works on his first new album in 13 years.

One to also watch for music fans is Waiata / Anthems, a behind-the-scenes look at artists recording songs in te reo Māori. It will feature Bic Runga, Drax Project and Hollie Smith, to name just a few.

On the international front, assassin drama Killing Eve and Ru Paul's Drag Race UK will be back too.

Local drama

There's a focus on homegrown dramas for 2021. Vegas, an action thriller set in Rotorua, plus The Panthers series based on the Polynesian Panther movement in the 1970s are two key titles to watch.

One Lane Bridge will return for a second season. Photo / Supplied

Whodunit One Lane Bridge returns to screens, as well as Wellington Paranormal.

Sports fans, there's lots for you too

The America's Cup promises big event viewing for New Zealanders, and there's also the T20 cricket action over the summer.

"It's not just about the sport, it's about the party that goes with it, and I think it's going to be absolutely massive for New Zealand," Slater says.

Covid-19 challenges

While the country went into lockdown earlier this year, Slater says TVNZ went into "overdrive" and was focused on both keeping their viewers entertained and informed.

That meant finding new ways to engage Kiwi audiences stuck at home, with the Les Mills classes and educational TV broadcasts examples of how the company adapted.

TVNZ's director of content Cate Slater. Photo / Supplied

"At the moment, the main challenge is planning, there's still a lot of uncertainty about when our [international] shows are going to come through," Slater says, noting that shows from US networks are subject to holdbacks, meaning NZ cannot air the episodes until they've played in the US.

Slater adds there is plenty of planning in place to ensure shows can continue production in New Zealand, citing how Shortland Street's production has adapted as an example.

"We've been working really hard with the production sector and Screen Safe to make sure that we can produce content in different [alert] levels. So we have contingency plans in place," she says.