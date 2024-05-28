Brian Johnson and Angus Young of AC/DC performing at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, this month. Photo / Getty Images

AC/DC ares one of the best-known rock bands in the world, but not everyone knows the meaning behind their iconic name.

Since their founding by brothers Malcolm and Angus Young in 1974, AC/DC have won 17 awards and over 50 nominations. The band have penned some of music’s most recognisable tunes, but one fan was clueless about what AC/DC stands for.

Taking to Reddit, they asked other listeners, “What does AC/DC actually stand for?”

AC/DC members backstage at the United Arena in Chicago in 2001 are Malcolm Young (left), Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Cliff Williams, and Phil Rudd. Photo / Getty Images

Earning plenty of replies, one fan wrote, “Angus Can Dance Cool”, while another said, “After Christ/ Devil Comes”. Among New Zealand and Australian fans, the band are also commonly known as “Acca Dacca”, but their real name is something entirely different.

Squashing the long-standing theory that the four-letter name is an abbreviation for “Anti-Christ/Devil’s Child”, a helpful fan answered, “alternating current/direct current”.

With another adding, “AC/DC was all about power (hence both the name and the music).”

Angus has previously spoken about the decision to use AC/DC, telling the BBC in 2021: “Well, it was really my sister-in-law — the wife of George, my brother — she came up with the name. And my sister had on her sewing machine the actual AC/DC with the electrical sign.

AC/DC are behind some of rock's most recognisable tunes. Photo / Supplied

“So my sister-in-law had suggested the name, we liked the name, and my sister said, ‘Here’s a good idea for your logo, your little lightning bolt’. It was a combination.”

Agreeing with the girls, the rockers felt the name — which is pronounced one letter at a time — was a perfect symbolisation of the “raw energy” and “power” they wanted AC/DC to be — a vision that came to life in their top hits, including You Shook Me All Night Long, Back in Black, Thunderstruck and Highway to Hell.

Angus also revealed in the interview that the band’s infamous school uniform costume, too, was influenced by Margaret.

Explaining he would come home from school in his uniform and immediately grab his guitar, his sister thought he looked “really cute”, and when Angus asked Malcolm to join the band, their sister suggested they wear the school uniforms as a “gimmick”.

“My sister says, ‘I’ve got a great idea for Angus — you got to put him in his school suit’. She said it’d be a great gimmick. ‘Just put him in that school uniform’.”

Angus Young and Brian Johnson of AC/DC on stage at Auckland's Western Springs in 2015. Photo / Brett Phibbs

AC/DC first shot to fame in 1975 following the release of their first studio album, High Voltage. Going on to see huge commercial success, the group almost disbanded in 1979 after the shock death of their singer, Bon Scott, who succumbed to alcohol poisoning.

At the plea of Scott’s parents, the band stayed together and brought on Brian Johnson, who sang on their 1980 album Back in Black. It would become the second-bestselling album of all time and solidified the rockers’ spot in the industry.

Over the years, the band have seen a revolving line-up and now consist of Rudd, Angus Young, Cliff Williams, Brian Johnson, and Stevie Young — the nephew of Angus and Malcolm.