Colin Burgess, original AC/DC drummer, dies at 77

Former AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess passed away over the weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Colin Burgess, the original drummer for Australian rock band AC/DC, has died at the age of 77 due to unknown reasons.

The Sydney-born rock star had previously been added to the Hall of Fame and was widely renowned for his contributions to the iconic band.

In a post shared to Instagram on Saturday by the rock band, its members offered their condolences to the drummer and thanked him for their time together.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess,” the band revealed to fans via the post. “He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

Burgess joined AC/DC in 1973 as a founding member alongside Dave Evans on vocals, Larry Van Kriedt on bass, and guitar sibling duo Malcolm and Angus Young.

Burgess had also spent his time in other bands, including between 1968 and 1972 where he drummed for the Australian band The Masters Apprentices.

However, fellow band member Evans explained that Burgess was dropped from the band only a year later after some controversial behaviour on stage forced the band to reconsider his role in it.

According to AlternativeNation.net, Burgess was ousted from AC/DC in 1974 after the drummer was allegedly under the influence of an unknown substance while he performed on stage with the band.

Following on from his dismissal, the band went through multiple different drummers as they rose to fame. Phil Rudd held the drummer position for the longest in the band, joining the Highway to Hell band in 1975 and returning intermittently for AC/DC up until today.

However, Burgess didn’t completely leave the band in 1974. After Rudd had broken his wrist in his early days of the band, Burgess had to return to cover him for some time.

Evans also departed the band in 1974, with Bon Scott as the vocalist for the group until he passed away in 1980 due to alcohol poisoning. Malcolm Young, another founding member, died in 2017 following a dementia diagnosis which saw him leave the band only three years before.

AC/DC was formed in Sydney, Australia in 1973 and became a global rock sensation. Their 1980 album Back in Black is the second-best selling album in music history with over 30 million certified sales.

Burgess and the rest of the band’s members were added to Australia’s ARIA Hall of Fame in 1998 for their contributions to music.

AC/DC fans were quick to flock to the band’s social media and share their thoughts and prayers as the news of Burgess’ death broke.

“Rest in power, Colin Burgess. Your thunderous beats paved the way for generations of rockers to come. You’ll always be remembered as the heartbeat of AC/DC’s early years,” wrote one person.

Another person commented: “Rock and rest in peace brother. Thank you for all that energy.”

“So sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you all as well as his family. A loss to the world,” a third person shared with the band.