Rebel Wilson shares pain of her 'fertility journey'

Rebel Wilson has described her past two years, including her remarkable 30kg weight loss as part of her "fertility journey". Photo / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson has made headlines over the past 18 months for her very public weight loss. The "Pitch Perfect" actress openly chronicled her staggering 30kg weight loss journey on her own Instagram and has talked honestly about the challenges she faced. Now Wilson is sharing the real and deeply personal goal that inspired her to try to lose weight.

The 41-year-old actress revealed that a desire to have children was the main catalyst behind her weight loss. Wilson says she has been on a "fertility journey" over the past two years and losing weight was one of the steps she took to help her become a mother.

Speaking to Australia's The Sunday Telegraph's Stellar magazine, Rebel said: "I've been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I'm hoping at some point I may have a family of my own.

"But it's still a bit unclear whether that'll be the case. I feel like [it's] not over yet. It's kind of an emotional roller-coaster. But I've been trying my best, so whatever will be, will be."

Back in May, Rebel - who revealed last year that she was freezing her eggs - took to Instagram to share some "bad news" about her fertility with her fans.

She said: "I got some bad news today and didn't have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn't make sense...but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds.

"***UPDATE*** just wanted to say I woke up this morning and read through everyone's kind messages and stories about their journeys and I can't tell you how much that meant to me and has made me feel a lot better today. Social media for the win here in terms of creating connection when I was in a very lonely place. So thank you everyone."

Meanwhile, Rebel revealed that losing weight has helped her to get in touch with her "inner siren".

She said: "I grew up not really trading on my looks, I was the personality girl. But after going through my whole health transformation last year, I've been in touch with this 'inner siren'."

Wilson is thought to be currently single, having broken up with her partner of one year, Jacob Busch, earlier this year. Back in July, however, Busch commented on a sexy bikini shot that Wilson shared to her Instagram, fuelling rumours of a reconciliation.