Rebel Wilson to recreate Britney Spears film clip in new movie

Rebel Wilson teases fans with behind-the-scenes glimpse of new Netflix film Senior Year. Photo / Instagram

Rebel Wilson is channelling peak late-90s Britney in her latest Instagram snap.

The actress, 41, shared a sneak peek of her new Netflix film Senior Year, hinting it features a choreographed scene set to the iconic Britney hit You Drive Me Crazy.

Senior Year stars Rebel as a cheerleader trying to reclaim her high-school life, and seemingly relive all her favourite pop culture moments, after being in a coma for 20 years. It's set for release in 2022.

Sharing her Britney look for the film, Rebel wrote to fans:"My life is CRAZY right now. ps (love heart emoji) you Britney."

Britney Spears in the clip for 1999 hit You Drive Me Crazy. Photo / YouTube

The stunning pic follows a video in which Rebel took her Instagram followers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the set, introducing the movie's director and cast — including Brandon Scott Jones, Sam Richardson, Mary Hollaindaise and Zoë Chao.

"What's going on outside my bedroom window?" Rebel teases in the video.

"Something crazy," she added before filming the copycat stage setup.

Britney's hit was released as part of the soundtrack for romantic comedy Drive Me Crazy, starring Melissa Joan Hart and Adrian Grenier, who also appeared briefly in the film clip.

As well as starring in Senior Year, Rebel is serving as producer along with Todd Garner and Chris Bender.

Last week, the comedian revealed what motivated her to shed more than 30kg over the past year.

"It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier'," she told fans in an Instagram Live video.

She said she was initially "offended" by the suggestion, but eventually decided to follow the advice.

"That's kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality," she said. "It wasn't even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really."