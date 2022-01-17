Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Rebecca Gibney: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

9 minutes to read
Award-winning actor Rebecca Gibney. Photo / Supplied

Award-winning actor Rebecca Gibney. Photo / Supplied

By
Elisabeth Easther

MYSTORY

Award-winning actor Rebecca Gibney has been working steadily in film and television for more than 40 years, with starring roles in everything from Sea Urchins to Packed to the Rafters. Gibney's latest project is a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.