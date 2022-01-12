Voyager 2021 media awards
My Story as told to Elisabeth Easther: Best of 2021

13 minutes to read
Jacinda Ardern talks to Kaiti School pupils in Gisborne on November 18, 2021. Photo / Paul Ricard

By
Elisabeth Easther

MYSTORY

A round-up of quotable quotes from My Story 2021, from stories of resilience and hope to thoughts on lessons learned and a little bit of advice for living a better life thrown in for good

