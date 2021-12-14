Rapper Tory Lanez shouted obscenities as he shot at Megan Thee Stallion

An LA detective has testified that Lanez - real name Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson - screamed 'dance b**ch!' as he fired shots at Megan Thee Stallion's feet. Photo / Getty Images

An LA police detective has taken to the stand over the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion by fellow rapper Tory Lanez.

The detective has testified that Lanez - real name Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson - screamed 'dance b**ch!' as he fired shots at Megan Thee Stallion's feet.

"As she exited the vehicle, she heard Mr Peterson yelling obscenities at her, and he stated, "Dance, bitch!" And he then began firing a weapon at her," Detective Ryan Stogner testified at the preliminary hearing for Lanez.

At the time of the incident, Lanez was also clearly intoxicated, stated Stogner. The detective also seems to have been in a position to back up Megan Thee Stallion's claim that Lanez attempted to bribe her to keep quiet over the incident.

"Megan stated the defendant apologised for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation and he begged her not to say anything," Stogner alleged in court.

The alleged shooting took place on July 12, after a Hollywood Hills pool party hosted by Kylie Jenner. At the time of the incident, Megan Thee Stallion did not name her shooter, but did confirm that she had been shot on social media.

"I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," the 25-year-old Texan whose legal name is Megan Pete wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery."

Stallion was taken to hospital where she underwent surgery to remove bullets from both of her feet.

Megan said a fight broke out when she was sharing a ride in an SUV with Lanez and others.

She claimed Peterson shot her when she tried to leave and brushed off rumours she had hit him in the vehicle.

Despite refusing to name Lanez initially, and even claiming she had stepped on broken glass, Megan Thee Stallion ultimately pointed the finger at her fellow rapper. Lanez was then charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez is pleading not guilty to all charges, however the judge presiding over the preliminary hearing has found that he does have a case to answer. The trial will begin on January 13, 2022.