Snoop Dogg's hilarious gaffe during Golden Globes announcement

Snoop Dogg has sparked an hilarious reaction online with his very unique name pronunciations during the 2022 Golden Globes nominations announcement.
The rapper was tasked with reading out the categories during the event on Monday – including Best Supporting Actor nominee, Ben Affleck, whom he called "Been Afflay".
Quickly realising his mistake as the audience giggled, Snoop added: "Sorry, Ben Affleck, sorry for that Ben!"
However, it wasn't the end of his gaffes.
Snoop later pronounced fellow Best Supporting Actor nominee Ciarán Hinds as "Karen".
"Ca-ron, no sorry, Karen Hinds – work with me now!" he told the audience.
Later, he read out Best Director in a Motion Picture nominee Denis Villeneuve's name as "Denis Villain Uawver."
Belfast and The Power of the Dog led the pack of nominations in Monday's announcement.
Belfast – a black-and-white drama directed by Kenneth Branagh and set in his hometown during the tumultuous 1960s – picked up seven nominations, as did Jane Campion's 1920s western The Power of the Dog.
Branagh and Campion are competing for Best Director and Best Screenplay, while their movies are also nominated for Best Drama.
Meanwhile, Succession is the frontrunner in the TV categories, with five nods, while The Morning Show and Ted Lasso each collected four.
The release of the 2022 nominations follows months of controversy for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of people who nominate and select winners for the annual Golden Globes.
In February, the Los Angeles Times did a bombshell deep dive into the "insular, improbably powerful group" and the mysterious identities of its 87 members, who often keep "low profiles". The revealing report found that although the group has some members of colour, there are no black members.
A large number of Hollywood publicists cut ties with the Association shortly after the investigation was published, as did broadcasters, including US network NBC, who traditionally screens the ceremony, sparking promises by the HFPA of a major shake-up.
In the announcement of nominations on Monday, newly-appointed HFPA president Helen Hoehne referenced the recent controversies and claimed they had spent the past eight months attempting to "be better".
The 2022 awards ceremony will be held on January 9.
Here's the full list of nominations:
TELEVISION
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Television Series Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Film
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast,
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
"Be Alive" from King Richard – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
"Dos Orugitas" from Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy" from Belfast – Van Morrison
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from Respect – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Original Score
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune