Ice Cube has shared the secret to keeping his 32-year marriage alive.
The 55-year-old rapper has been married to Kimberly Woodruff, the mother of his four children, since 1992 and he’s revealed they’ve gone through tough times but they’ve worked hard to stay together and keep their relationship happy and healthy.
During an appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, Ice Cube said: “We want to be [married]. You’ve got to want it. I don’t want nobody to have my woman. She’s mine. I’m hers ...
“Every day ain’t gonna be roses. You can’t expect that from your spouse. It’s all about whether you’re a family or not. You gotta be willing to give, and there’s gotta be someone you want to give that time, effort, and love to.”