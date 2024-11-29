The couple, who are parents to three sons O’Shea jnr, 33, Darrell, 31, and Shareef, 24, and daughter Kareema, 30, recently celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary.

Ice Cube – real name O’Shea Jackson – previously opened up about the moment he first met Kimberly and revealed she initially turned him down because she was in a relationship with someone else at the time but they reconnected six months later.

During an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the musician said: “When I saw her, something automatically went through my head and said, ‘Either that could be your woman or that should be your woman’.

“We end up in the same store and, man, she didn’t want me. She turned me down! She was with somebody else. I think my man T-Bone did a lot of the talking. But I just knew that this wasn’t gonna happen.

“So I ended up seeing her I think five, six months later and we remembered each other and we ain’t been apart since.”