There was some unexpected hip hop aviation beef this weekend, involving a member of NWA and carrier American Airlines.

The American rap star and actor Ice Cube is not advising travellers to “Check Yo Self in” for a flight from London to Los Angeles any time soon.

Comparing the experience to a “flying jail cell”, the Compton-born hip hop artist took to X after the entertainment system on his American Airlines flight was out of action.

“No Wi-Fi or entertainment working on my 11 hour American Airlines flight from London to LAX. I’m in a flying jail cell,” was the NWA star’s assessment.

Comparing the 11-hour journey to doing time, the brutal review of the situation clocked up 145,000 views on the social media site.

“Please put some money on my books til I get out,” joked the gangsta rap royal.

The 54-year-old musician explained he was still waiting on the runway, making the most of remaining roaming data before takeoff. The Sat on AA137 he vented his disappointment at the lack of movies, waiting for his Westside Connection.

“Straight outta Luton” he was not.

The musician, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, is a well-known film fan, with cameos in over 85 movies. Books, apparently, are less his ”jam”.

The viral tweet quickly spiralled into a ful- blown debate, with many comments taking the side of American Airlines over Ice Cube. It was NWA v AA.

“That’s why I always pack a good book for back up,” read one unsympathetic comment.

At least he could take consolation in the catering service.

“Taking off. I’m done. Chow time,” he tweeted before departure.

The musician was last in New Zealand in April touring with Cyprus Hill.