Elle Macpherson says marriage to Jeffrey Soffer ended because of her 'holistic' cancer treatment

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Elle McPherson and Jeffrey Soffer announced their split in 2017 after nealy four years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images

Australia-born supermodel Elle Macpherson says her marriage to billionaire Jeffrey Soffer ended because she refused traditional treatment for her breast cancer.

Macpherson, 60, revealed the reason behind her divorce in her memoir, titled Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself, reports the New York Post.

Soffer and Macpherson married in 2013. In 2017, the model was diagnosed with HER2-positive oestrogen receptive intraductal carcinoma – a pre-invasive or non-invasive form of breast cancer.

Supermodel Elle Macpherson says her "holistic" approach to cancer treatment had an impact on her marriage. Photo / 60 Minutes Australia, YouTube
The model underwent two lumpectomies to remove her cancer cells, but says she decided against other treatments offered by her doctors, including chemotherapy, radiation and hormone therapy.

Macpherson instead opted for a “holistic” approach that included “intravenous drops, dentistry, osteopaths, chiropractors and spiritual work”, guided by two doctors based in Arizona in the US.

Now, she says this decision had an impact on her marriage.

She writes, “My diagnosis of breast cancer, followed by my final choice of Dr C’s holistic approach to recovery ... was not one that Jeff could trust or feel at ease about.

“And really this process was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she continued.

“It opened up the floodgates and everything changed. Our marriage was over and we both knew it.”

The couple broke up that same year. However, it wasn’t until this year that Macpherson shared her diagnosis. Now, she’s revealed she didn’t tell her family in Australia about her treatment plans either.

“I didn’t tell my family in Oz, not even my parents,” she writes.

“I didn’t want to put them in a situation where they were worrying from afar and I knew my choices were different from what they may have imagined was good for me.”

Macpherson’s decision to refuse chemotherapy sparked backlash this year – though experts have since pointed out the treatment is not typically offered for her type of cancer and surgery is usually sufficient to treat it at that stage.

She told the Australian Today show in September that she had “sought a lot of medical advice” and each doctor she spoke to had a different opinion.

“There was no clear path and there was no guarantees either way, so I just made a decision based on all the information that I gathered and what felt right for me.”

Macpherson said at the time that she was in remission and had been “healthy for a long time”.

For more information and resources about breast cancer, go to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand website here.

