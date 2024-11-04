He famously produced Michael Jackson’s album Thriller,worked with the likes of Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra, and didn’t mince words when it came to sharing his opinions of the artists he worked with over the years.
Now, resurfaced comments have shown exactly how he felt about disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.
In 2012, Jones took a swipe at the rapper at a Spotify launch event in conversation with Bruno Mars, telling the audience Combs “wouldn’t know a B-flat if it hit him”.
Family members, including his daughter Rashida Jones, who starred in The Office and Parks and Recreation, shared a statement.
“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”
Jones’ controversial claims about JFK, Michael Jackson and more
During the wide-ranging chat, he told interviewer David Marchese he knew who killed John F. Kennedy, claiming Chicago mobster Sam Giancana was responsible and that “the connection was there between Sinatra and the Mafia and Kennedy”.
“Joe Kennedy – he was a bad man – he came to Frank to have him talk to Giancana about getting votes.”
Jones didn’t just rip into celebrities – he also shared his thoughts on then-President of the US, now presidential candidate Donald Trump.
“I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherf***er,” Jones told the outlet, adding that he “used to date” Trump’s daughter Ivanka.
“She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”
Jones later apologised for some of his comments, saying at the time, “I am an imperfect human and I’m not afraid to say it ... even at 85, it’s apparent that ‘word vomit’ and bad-mouthing is inexcusable,” he explained.
“When you live a public life, you have a responsibility to be an example, and since I do lead a public life, I wanted to make a public apology.”