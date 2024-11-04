“P Diddy has a doctorate in marketing ... he’s got clothes companies and Ciroc vodka,” Jones said at the time. He said it was important for musicians to “learn your craft”.

He later wrote on Facebook that he didn’t mean to “diss” Combs.

“I have nothing but love and respect for Diddy and all that he has achieved as an artist and an executive. Always have and always will,” he said.

Jones’ publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed the producer died on Sunday night at home in California surrounded by his family.

Family members, including his daughter Rashida Jones, who starred in The Office and Parks and Recreation, shared a statement.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Quincy Jones famously shared his thoughts on Michael Jackson, the Beatles, and Donald Trump in a 2018 interview. Photo / Getty Images

Jones’ controversial claims about JFK, Michael Jackson and more

Following his death, Jones’ infamous 2018 interview with Vulture has also resurfaced.

During the wide-ranging chat, he told interviewer David Marchese he knew who killed John F. Kennedy, claiming Chicago mobster Sam Giancana was responsible and that “the connection was there between Sinatra and the Mafia and Kennedy”.

“Joe Kennedy – he was a bad man – he came to Frank to have him talk to Giancana about getting votes.”

Elsewhere, Jones claimed that Michael Jackson “stole a lot of songs” and lied about the reason he got plastic surgery.

“I used to kill him about the plastic surgery, man. He’d always justify it and say it was because of some disease he had,” Jones alleged.

Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones backstage with Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie at the 28th Grammy Awards in 1986. Photo / Getty Images

He also labelled the Beatles “the worst musicians in the world”.

“Paul was the worst bass player I ever heard. And Ringo? Don’t even talk about it,” he said.

Elsewhere, he claimed actor Marlon Brando had affairs with Marvin Gaye, Richard Pryor and James Baldwin, saying of Brando, “He was the most charming motherf***er you ever met.”

Jones didn’t just rip into celebrities – he also shared his thoughts on then-President of the US, now presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherf***er,” Jones told the outlet, adding that he “used to date” Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

“She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”

Jones later apologised for some of his comments, saying at the time, “I am an imperfect human and I’m not afraid to say it ... even at 85, it’s apparent that ‘word vomit’ and bad-mouthing is inexcusable,” he explained.

“When you live a public life, you have a responsibility to be an example, and since I do lead a public life, I wanted to make a public apology.”