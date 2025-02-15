Prosecutors take aim at Rihanna for bringing kids to A$AP Rocky trial

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, pictured leaving court on February 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

The prosecution in A$AP Rocky’s case has taken issue with Rihanna bringing their children to court.

The rapper is accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend A$AP Relli in an altercation in November 2021, and District Attorney John Lewin has advised the jury in the case not to be swayed by his sons being brought in to the courtroom by their mother Rihanna last week.

According to People, he told the jury: “This is not something you’re allowed to consider. We are all responsible for what we do.”

“I want to make sure that no matter how famous his [partner] is, no matter how cute his kids are, no matter how much they giggle during closing arguments ... he needs to be treated like any other person. Because in the end, that’s what he’s entitled to.”

Rihanna and Rocky, both 36 – who have children RZA, 2, and Riot, 18 months, together – are said to have looked upset while the remarks were being made.