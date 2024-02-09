Property Developers, featuring Kenyon Clarke and Charlotte of Du Val Group, may be streaming soon.

Property Developers, featuring Kenyon Clarke and Charlotte of Du Val Group, may be streaming soon.

Hotly anticipated reality show Property Developers will see Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke hitting Kiwi screens.

The long-awaited reality show from outspoken and colourful property developer Kenyon Clarke and wife Charlotte of Du Val Group — Property Developers — may be streaming soon, with a second show already in the pipeline.

A spokesperson for Du Val says the trailer for the show has had more than 80,000 views on Instagram and has been widely shared.

The high-rolling couple are known for splashing the cash on luxury lodges, expensive cars, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom, private jets and chopper rides.

British-born Kenyon has over 100,000 followers on Instagram and is infamous for his braggadocious Instagram stories. While sharing the highs, he also reveals the lows of business and his life, as well as challenging any detractors.

The two stars are known for splashing the cash on luxury lodges and expensive cars, including private jets and chopper rides.

Good things perhaps take time - Spy reported the show was filming in 2021.

Brad Stent from Oaia Road Studios says the finishing touches for the show were done last year after delays in the pandemic.

Stent says his company finished the production of the series and late last year secured the distribution rights.

“During the last few months, we’ve been shopping the series around to various networks and platforms, including Bravo and Netflix. We are currently in the middle of an extensive distribution campaign and are working towards the series being on air and available to watch later this year,” Stent tells Spy.

The show’s trailer has high production values, and Property Developers showcases the couple’s glamourous lifestyle, mixed with Kenyon’s bull-in-a-china-shop business etiquette — and even his cat — as well as Charlotte making it in the male-dominated industry.

A second series is in the works.

In the reality show’s next instalment, producers say they want to show more of the Clarkes’ family life and their four young children, their time planning their home in Fiji, how tough it is selling part of their business, and Kenyon handing over the keys to Charlotte for the next phase of Du Val, as Charlotte kills some of her husband’s wilder ideas.

Two years ago the couple revealed to Spy of planned business expansion to Singapore and a major forever house build in Fiji.

The couple will be spending a lot of time in Fiji this year.

Kenyon tells Spy the family will be spending a lot of time in Fiji this year (the place they got engaged) after a few speed bumps, and they will actively be looking for the right piece of land to build on. He says as far as the overseas expansion is concerned, they are keeping options open, although Singapore is the most likely contender.

Du Val Group — a major sponsor of the Blues rugby team — whose property portfolio includes the smart Lake Wood Plaza in Manukau, is undergoing a considerable restructure in what they say is a $400 million transaction, selling approximately $94m worth of shares, with the balance of $306m held by the Clarke family.

Du Val says the restructure focuses the Du Val Property Group on its mission to deliver “high value, low-cost homes”, with the lofty goal of building 1000 homes a year for Aucklanders. The company says it is scheduled to complete about 400 homes across Auckland during 2024.