Priscilla Presley is coming to New Zealand for two shows in November. Photo / Getty Images

Priscilla Presley is reclaiming the limelight once more – this time, it’s in New Zealand.

The actor, businesswoman and former wife of Elvis Presley has announced two shows here later this year.

“An Evening with Priscilla Presley, Life After Elvis” is set for the Isaac Theatre in Christchurch on November 19 and the Bruce Mason Theatre in Auckland on November 20.

The show is expected to offer a raw insight into Presley’s time at Graceland, her marriage to the King of Rock and Roll, and her journey after separating from him in 1973. It coincides with the release of her new memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, which is co-written by Mary Jane Ross and available in paperback in New Zealand from Saturday.

It will be the first time the 80-year-old New York native has come to New Zealand for a show of her own.